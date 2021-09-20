Survey: Students Support Vaccines, Mask Mandates

A new survey has found that students support vaccine and mask requirements. College Pulse conducted the survey for Kaplan. Of the 1,001 college students across the United States polled this month, 72 percent support colleges requiring students to be vaccinated if they want to attend in-person classes. This is a slight increase from a previous Inside Higher Ed/College Pulse Student Voice survey completed in May, which was sponsored by Kaplan, when 69 percent supported a vaccine mandate.

The survey also found a deep partisan divide regarding vaccinations. Of the students surveyed who self-identify as Democratic or Democratic-leaning voters, 96 percent support a vaccine mandate at colleges. But among those who self-identify as Republican or Republican-leaning voters, the percentage is just 24 percent.

The survey also finds strong support for masking, with 79 percent favoring a mask mandate for indoor settings.