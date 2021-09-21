Professors Sue College to Keep Their Jobs

Four professors who were laid off by the College of Saint Rose in New York in December are suing to keep their jobs, according to The Daily Gazette. The professors, all of whom teach music, say that the college’s decision to terminate them was arbitrary, capricious and in violation of college personnel policies and procedures.

Saint Rose terminated 33 tenured and tenure-track professors last year, citing the pandemic and related financial difficulties. It said it was trying to save $6 million.