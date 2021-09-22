Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Miss. Board Bans Vaccine Mandates at Public Universities

By

Scott Jaschik
September 22, 2021
 
 

The Mississippi Board of Trustees of the Institutions of Higher Learning has voted to ban public universities from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty members and staff, Mississippi Today reported.

Board members have said that they support vaccines but do not believe they should be required. (One possible exception to the rule is University of Mississippi Medical Center.)

Faculty members have been urging the board to authorize vaccine mandates.

“The decision by the Mississippi Board of Trustees is a slap in the face to all faculty and students calling for basic public health protections to ensure safe learning environments in their classrooms and on campus,” said Irene Mulvey, president of the American Association of University Professors.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Thwarting Student Cheating on Online Apps
Is Cheating a Problem at Your Institution?
Spoiler Alert: It Is
The Trouble With Distorted Histories

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Higher Ed: Short Term & Long Term
Higher Ed: Short Term & Long Term
Tempting You With ‘The Secret History of Food’
Higher Ed’s Hottest Topic
The Other Kind of Exposure
Guest Post: The Pedagogical Paradox of ‘Ted Lasso’

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 