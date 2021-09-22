Miss. Board Bans Vaccine Mandates at Public Universities

The Mississippi Board of Trustees of the Institutions of Higher Learning has voted to ban public universities from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty members and staff, Mississippi Today reported.

Board members have said that they support vaccines but do not believe they should be required. (One possible exception to the rule is University of Mississippi Medical Center.)

Faculty members have been urging the board to authorize vaccine mandates.

“The decision by the Mississippi Board of Trustees is a slap in the face to all faculty and students calling for basic public health protections to ensure safe learning environments in their classrooms and on campus,” said Irene Mulvey, president of the American Association of University Professors.