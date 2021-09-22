Washington University in St. Louis Sees Record Return

The endowment of Washington University in St. Louis generated a 65 percent return during the 2021 fiscal year and is now valued at $15.3 billion, the university announced Tuesday.

The bump is the largest annualized return in university history, according to a press release. The financial gains will be used to support students and strategic academic initiatives.

“This is a game-changing moment for us as an institution,” Andrew D. Martin, chancellor of the university, said in a statement. “The funds generated by this incredible return will allow us to take a huge leap forward in advancing our highest priorities for our students and our academic and research enterprise.”