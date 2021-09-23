4 of 9 U of La. Campuses Have Vaccination Rates Under 50%

The University of Louisiana told students in the system last month that they needed to get COVID-19 vaccines to enroll next semester. The Louisiana Illuminator reported that on four campuses, the vaccination rate is currently under 50 percent.

McNeese State University (24 percent), Grambling State University (41 percent), Southeastern Louisiana University (41 percent) and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (43 percent) reported that fewer than half of their students have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, said Cami Geisman, the vice president for external affairs for the UL system.

Doing somewhat better were the University of Louisiana at Monroe (76 percent), the University of New Orleans (62 percent), Louisiana Tech (53 percent) and Northwestern State University (53 percent).