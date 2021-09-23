Mount Mercy Student Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Mount Mercy University, in Iowa, announced that Ashley Hudson, a student, died Monday due to complications associated with COVID-19.

“I, along with our entire campus community, extend our deepest sympathies to Ashley’s family, friends, faculty and staff, and peers during this profoundly difficult time. Ashley was an aspiring kindergarten teacher and had dreams of becoming a Mount Mercy graduate,” said a statement from Todd Olson, the president. “With a campus as tight-knit as ours, losing a member of our community -- especially a student -- is deeply painful. Grief counseling services are available free of charge to offer support to our students, faculty, and staff.”