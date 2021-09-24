SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Virtual Study Abroad
September 24, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Debra Reisinger, associate professor of the practice of French at Duke University, explores whether it's possible to study abroad from your own living room. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
