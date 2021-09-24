Print

Academic Minute: Virtual Study Abroad

By

Doug Lederman
September 24, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Debra Reisinger, associate professor of the practice of French at Duke University, explores whether it's possible to study abroad from your own living room. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

