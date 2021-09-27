‘Connecting College and Careers’: An Inside Higher Ed Report

Colleges and universities are under increasing pressure to ensure that their students thrive in the workplace after they graduate. Many of them are embracing new strategies and tactics for giving their students skills and knowledge that will help them do so, as well as tools to help students share and translate what they’ve learned to employers.

A new free report from Inside Higher Ed, “Connecting College and Careers,” aims to shed light on some of the most promising experiments to give graduates a boost as they seek well-paying jobs, particularly students who are women or people of color. The report focuses on efforts to increase work-based learning opportunities, sometimes of the credit-bearing variety, as well as promising new types of nondegree credentials that colleges are developing -- typically in partnership with employers -- to be paired with bachelor’s degrees. Please download a copy of the report here.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 2 p.m. ET, Inside Higher Ed will host a free webcast with the report’s author, Paul Fain, to discuss the report. You may register for the webcast here.

“Connecting College and Careers” was made possible in part with advertising support from Wiley Education Services.