Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

8 Arrested in Fraternity Pledge’s Death

By

Scott Jaschik
September 27, 2021
 
 

Eight people were arrested and three others were indicted Friday after an investigation into the death of Adam Oakes, a student at Virginia Commonwealth University who died in February from alcohol poisoning at a fraternity party, The New York Times reported. All eight who were arrested face charges of unlawful hazing of a student, the Richmond, Va., police said in a statement. Three of them face an additional charge of buying and giving alcohol to a minor.

According to the Oakes family, the victim was at the Delta Chi fraternity house the night he died and was given a bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey and told to drink it.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Student Loan Forgiveness
Is Not Divine
The Road Not Taken
A Theme for a Troubled Academic Year

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Mathematics and Social Justice
Signs of Getting Older #573: Cringey Movies You Once Liked
Friday Fragments

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 