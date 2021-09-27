SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
8 Arrested in Fraternity Pledge’s Death
September 27, 2021
Eight people were arrested and three others were indicted Friday after an investigation into the death of Adam Oakes, a student at Virginia Commonwealth University who died in February from alcohol poisoning at a fraternity party, The New York Times reported. All eight who were arrested face charges of unlawful hazing of a student, the Richmond, Va., police said in a statement. Three of them face an additional charge of buying and giving alcohol to a minor.
According to the Oakes family, the victim was at the Delta Chi fraternity house the night he died and was given a bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey and told to drink it.
