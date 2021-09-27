SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: English Professors Study More Than Books
September 27, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Amy Lueck, associate professor of rhetoric and composition at Santa Clara University, discusses some of the many kinds of research English professors can do. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
