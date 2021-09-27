SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Students Worry About Isolation During Remote Work
Most students are open to the idea of working remotely, though they also have concerns about the isolation that might come with it, a new survey from Universum found.
The survey from the employer branding agency found that 75 percent of students would consider remote work, including internships during the school year and full-time jobs after graduation. At the same time, 56 percent said they feared being isolated from co-workers and missing social connections. Forty-three percent also worried that even an employer who permitted remote work might have a bias for in-person workers, and the same share was concerned that remote work might pay less.
The survey, taken by more than 51,000 students from 310 U.S. institutions between October 2020 and March 2021, also asked which employers students found most attractive. The big names won: business/commerce and computer science students named Google the most attractive; engineering students favored Space X; natural science majors listed the Mayo Clinic; and those in the humanities, liberal arts and education named the Walt Disney Company. The survey also found that female students expected to earn 12 percent less than what their male counterparts expected -- $64,755 a year compared to $73,515. Female students also listed job security as their top priority, while male students listed high future earnings.
The survey comes as campus career centers are developing new virtual programming to help students make up for the internships they lost to the pandemic.
