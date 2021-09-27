Print

U of Virginia Receives $50M Gift for Performing Arts Center

Scott Jaschik
September 27, 2021
 
 

The University of Virginia announced a $50 million gift from Tessa Ader for the building of a performing arts center. The facility will include an 1,100-plus-seat concert hall and a 150-seat recital hall as well as rehearsal studios and a highly adaptable experimental arts space.

