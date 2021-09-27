Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Young Alumni Won’t Give to Colleges With Legacy Admissions

By

Scott Jaschik
September 27, 2021
 
 

A small group of young alumni, led by Viet Nguyen, a 2017 Brown University graduate and now a graduate student at Harvard University, is vowing not to donate money to colleges that continue to offer legacy admissions preferences, The Boston Globe reported.

“I think folks understand it is inherently an unjust practice. Even folks who benefited from it and will benefit from it understand it is inherently unjust,” said Nguyen. “Getting rid of legacy admissions is a racial equity issue, it’s a class issue, it is a moral issue.” He added, “Why should colleges give a leg up to people who already have so many advantages?”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].com.

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Student Loan Forgiveness
Is Not Divine
The Road Not Taken
A Theme for a Troubled Academic Year

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Mathematics and Social Justice
Signs of Getting Older #573: Cringey Movies You Once Liked
Friday Fragments

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 