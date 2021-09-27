Young Alumni Won’t Give to Colleges With Legacy Admissions

A small group of young alumni, led by Viet Nguyen, a 2017 Brown University graduate and now a graduate student at Harvard University, is vowing not to donate money to colleges that continue to offer legacy admissions preferences, The Boston Globe reported.

“I think folks understand it is inherently an unjust practice. Even folks who benefited from it and will benefit from it understand it is inherently unjust,” said Nguyen. “Getting rid of legacy admissions is a racial equity issue, it’s a class issue, it is a moral issue.” He added, “Why should colleges give a leg up to people who already have so many advantages?”