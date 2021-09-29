SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Congress Considering Income Cap for Free Community College
September 29, 2021
Congressional Democrats and the Biden administration are looking into adding a means test to the free community college provision of the Build Back Better Act, according to reporting by Reuters.
The means test would place income restrictions on who can attend two years of community college tuition-free, restricting access to the America’s College Promise program. But it would lower the cost of the program over all, shrinking the size of the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package.
The consideration comes as members of the Democratic Party continue to disagree about the size of the legislation, with some moderate Democrats saying the current price tag is too high.
