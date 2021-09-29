SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
UNC Wilmington Student Dies From COVID Complications
September 29, 2021
A 20-year-old student at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington died of COVID-19-related complications after resisting vaccination, The Charlotte Observer reported.
Tyler Gilreath contracted the virus days after moving to UNC Wilmington to attend classes, his mother said. He was not vaccinated and had resisted getting the shot, according to his mother, telling her that he was young, heathy and did not have any pre-existing conditions.
Gilreath had promised to get the vaccine after arriving at college, but according to his mother, he did not get the chance.
Reached via email, a UNCW spokeswoman did not comment. The university recommends but does not require that students, staff and faculty be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Why asking students their preferred pronoun is not a good idea (opinion)
- What white students say about a critical race theory course (opinion)
- Foundation provides millions for equity in the liberal arts
- College leaders seek to boost enrollment of Black men
- Live Updates: Latest News on COVID-19 and Higher Education
Most Shared Stories
- Author discusses his book on 'Robert's Rules of Order'
- How will Harvard influence the divestment movement?
- Taking a long view of a humanities Ph.D. career (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- ABA report shows impact of law school debt on young lawyers
- Striving for rigor in teaching is questionable (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »