UNC Wilmington Student Dies From COVID Complications

A 20-year-old student at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington died of COVID-19-related complications after resisting vaccination, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Tyler Gilreath contracted the virus days after moving to UNC Wilmington to attend classes, his mother said. He was not vaccinated and had resisted getting the shot, according to his mother, telling her that he was young, heathy and did not have any pre-existing conditions.

Gilreath had promised to get the vaccine after arriving at college, but according to his mother, he did not get the chance.

Reached via email, a UNCW spokeswoman did not comment. The university recommends but does not require that students, staff and faculty be vaccinated against COVID-19.