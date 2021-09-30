Emory University Apologizes for Displacing Native Americans

Emory University has apologized for its role in displacing Native Americans.

The Board of Trustees of the Georgia university has approved an official “Land Acknowledgment for Emory University” on Sept. 27 that “acknowledges the Muscogee (Creek) people who lived, worked, produced knowledge on, and nurtured the land where Emory’s Oxford and Atlanta campuses are now located,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Emory’s president, Gregory L. Fenves, said the acknowledgment “sheds light on a tragic chapter in the Emory story,” the newspaper reported.

“It also reminds us of the important work that lies ahead to create a university community that is more inclusive of Native and Indigenous perspectives, learning, and scholarship,” Fenves said in a written statement.

According to the Journal-Constitution, the announcement came 10 years after the Board of Trustees adopted a formal statement of regret about Emory’s past involvement with the enslavement of African Americans. That history, along with Emory’s past dispossession of Native American lands, is currently being explored in a three-day symposium held by the university that began Wednesday.