Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

HelioCampus Acquires Assessment Management Software AEFIS

By

Emma Whitford
September 30, 2021
 
 

HelioCampus, a ​​higher education analytics company, will acquire AEFIS, an assessment management platform for higher education, HelioCampus announced today.

HelioCampus plans to grow the AEFIS team and expand its offerings, according to a press release. Darren Catalano, CEO of HelioCampus, will take on the CEO role for AEFIS, and the assessment company’s co-founders will be “assuming new leadership roles,” the release said.

“Our mission has been to use technology, benchmarking, and decision support to help colleges and universities improve their efficiency and effectiveness,” Catalano said in a statement. “Institutional success and long-term sustainability require aligning investments with both financial and student learning outcomes and creating a culture that is data-informed. The addition of AEFIS expands our ability to help institutions measure and evaluate how well they are fulfilling their mission and achieving their goals.”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Seizing First Impressions
Who Are the Students Struggling
With Online Learning?
We Taught Critical Race Theory

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Mantras that Can Strengthen Your Teaching
Saying the Right Thing
Lessons From a Decentralized State
Zooming From the Office
An Argument for the ‘Survival of the City’
Everyone Should Read ‘Teaching Machines’

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 