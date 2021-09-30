SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
HelioCampus Acquires Assessment Management Software AEFIS
HelioCampus, a higher education analytics company, will acquire AEFIS, an assessment management platform for higher education, HelioCampus announced today.
HelioCampus plans to grow the AEFIS team and expand its offerings, according to a press release. Darren Catalano, CEO of HelioCampus, will take on the CEO role for AEFIS, and the assessment company’s co-founders will be “assuming new leadership roles,” the release said.
“Our mission has been to use technology, benchmarking, and decision support to help colleges and universities improve their efficiency and effectiveness,” Catalano said in a statement. “Institutional success and long-term sustainability require aligning investments with both financial and student learning outcomes and creating a culture that is data-informed. The addition of AEFIS expands our ability to help institutions measure and evaluate how well they are fulfilling their mission and achieving their goals.”
