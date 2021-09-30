N.J. City University Faculty Vote No Confidence in President

New Jersey City University’s Faculty Senate voted no confidence in the university president, Sue Henderson, on Monday, citing her poor financial stewardship of the institution and lack of respect for shared governance, NJ.com reported.

The Faculty Senate approved a resolution stating that Henderson's decisions saddled the university with $67 million in debt and noting that it had a $101 million surplus when she arrived in 2012, the news outlet reported.

Despite the faculty group's vote, only the university's Board of Trustees can fire Henderson, according to NJ.com, and she appears to still have the board's support.

Joseph Scott, the board chairman, said in a statement the board remains “confident and supportive” of Henderson and her administration, NJ.com reported.

“The resolution itself was riddled with inaccuracies despite countless attempts to clarify these issues,” Scott said in a statement. “The Board and I remain confident and supportive of the President and her administration, and the work we are doing in support of the institution’s mission.”