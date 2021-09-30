University of St. Thomas Students Rally Against Hate

Students, faculty and staff at the University of St. Thomas rallied against racism Tuesday, a day after posters and stickers with hate speech and symbols of a “known white supremacist group” were placed throughout the campus in St. Paul.

About 200 people took part in the student-led gathering organized by various multicultural student organizations on campus, according to an article posted on the university's website.

The university's public safety department is working with police on the investigation of the incident, according to an email sent campuswide by St. Thomas's Diversity Action Response Team. The posters and stickers were found attached to doors and posts at various campus locations on the morning of Sept. 27, according to the university.

The group behind the vandalism identified itself as the “Patriotfront,” a designated hate group, on the posters and stickers, the Star Tribune reported.

“St. Thomas will not tolerate acts of racism and intolerance, or anything that stands against our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. We understand these acts are hurtful and are intended to instill fear and division,” the university said in a release, according to the local CBS station.