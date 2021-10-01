Print

Harvard B-School Moves Most Classes Online

Scott Jaschik
October 1, 2021
 
 

Harvard University’s business school moved all in-person classes for first-year M.B.A. and some second-year students online this week, CNBC reported. The business school blamed transmission of COVID-19 on students attending social events without appropriate safety considerations.

“Contact tracers who have worked with positive cases highlight that transmission is not occurring in classrooms or other academic settings on campus,” business school spokesman Mark Cautela said in a statement. “Nor is it occurring among individuals who are masked.”

