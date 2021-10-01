SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Harvard B-School Moves Most Classes Online
October 1, 2021
Harvard University’s business school moved all in-person classes for first-year M.B.A. and some second-year students online this week, CNBC reported. The business school blamed transmission of COVID-19 on students attending social events without appropriate safety considerations.
“Contact tracers who have worked with positive cases highlight that transmission is not occurring in classrooms or other academic settings on campus,” business school spokesman Mark Cautela said in a statement. “Nor is it occurring among individuals who are masked.”
