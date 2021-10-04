Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Ex-President of U of South Carolina Says Job Was 'Biggest Regret of My Life'

By

Scott Jaschik
October 4, 2021
 
 

Robert Caslen, the former president of the University of South Carolina, told The Post and Courier that taking the job was "the biggest regret of my life." He resigned in May after 21 months on the job amid fallout over a plagiarized commencement speech.

The Post and Courier article reviewed his controversial hiring by the university and emails he sent about hostility he said he experienced. "This place sucks so bad," Caslen wrote to then-South Carolina State University President James Clark on May 9 as social media criticism grew over his addresses delivered during the previous two days. "I don't know how anyone can stand it. At some point you have to ask why do you put up with this stuff. It is insane. I don't know how you can stand living here."

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Future of Higher Ed
Is Occurring at the Margins
‘Neo-Nationalism and Universities’
Seizing First Impressions

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Thinking About Advice
‘The Debt Trap’ as Motivation to Invest in Low-Cost/High-Quality Scaled Online Degree Programs
Friday Fragments
The Wisdom of ‘Staying Online’
Mantras That Can Strengthen Your Teaching

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 