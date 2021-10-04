Ex-President of U of South Carolina Says Job Was 'Biggest Regret of My Life'

Robert Caslen, the former president of the University of South Carolina, told The Post and Courier that taking the job was "the biggest regret of my life." He resigned in May after 21 months on the job amid fallout over a plagiarized commencement speech.

The Post and Courier article reviewed his controversial hiring by the university and emails he sent about hostility he said he experienced. "This place sucks so bad," Caslen wrote to then-South Carolina State University President James Clark on May 9 as social media criticism grew over his addresses delivered during the previous two days. "I don't know how anyone can stand it. At some point you have to ask why do you put up with this stuff. It is insane. I don't know how you can stand living here."