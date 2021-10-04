Print

David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian were named the winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine this morning "for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch." Julius is a professor at the University of California, San Francisco. Patapoutian is a professor at Scripps Research.

More information about their award may be found here.

 

 

