Nobel Prize in Medicine
October 4, 2021
David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian were named the winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine this morning "for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch." Julius is a professor at the University of California, San Francisco. Patapoutian is a professor at Scripps Research.
More information about their award may be found here.
