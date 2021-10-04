Print

U of California System Plans for 20,000 New Spaces

By

Scott Jaschik
October 4, 2021
 
 

The University of California is planning to add 20,000 students to its system by 2030, The Los Angeles Times reported. System officials say that many students already meet the university's admissions criteria, and are being turned away. "The demand for, and the value of a UC education has only grown over the years," President Michael V. Drake said. "Record-breaking application numbers speak for themselves, as do the stories we've all heard over the years about the challenges students face in achieving acceptance to the university's campuses. It's clear that enrollment growth is essential to the future of the university and the state."

