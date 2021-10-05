3 Share Nobel Prize in Physics

Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi will share the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics “for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems.” Manabe, of Princeton University, and Hasselmann, of the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology, in Hamburg, Germany, will share half of the award “for the physical modeling of Earth’s climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming.” The other half of the award is given to Parisi, of Sapienza University, in Rome, “for the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales.”

