Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

NEH Awards Emergency Relief Grants to 90 Institutions

By

Alexis Gravely
October 5, 2021
 
 

The National Endowment for the Humanities announced Monday that it has awarded $87.8 million in grant funding to 300 cultural and educational institutions, 90 of which are colleges and universities.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and is meant to provide emergency relief to help offset the financial losses humanities organizations have experienced throughout the pandemic. Enrollment declines, state funding shortfalls and additional costs related to campus closures and technology infrastructure have caused postsecondary humanities programs and departments to shrink over the last 18 months, said the NEH.

Public and private institutions of all sizes received awards, including the University of Florida, Seattle Community College, Kalamazoo College and Vanderbilt University. (A complete list of grantees can be found here.)

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Natural Experiment
The Future of Higher Ed
Is Occurring at the Margins
‘Neo-Nationalism and Universities’

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Music History, with The Girl
(Some More) Thoughts on Facebook
Youth’s Role in Social and Cultural Transformation
Thinking About Advice
‘The Debt Trap’ as Motivation to Invest in Low-Cost/High-Quality Scaled Online Degree Programs

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 