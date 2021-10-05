NEH Awards Emergency Relief Grants to 90 Institutions

The National Endowment for the Humanities announced Monday that it has awarded $87.8 million in grant funding to 300 cultural and educational institutions, 90 of which are colleges and universities.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and is meant to provide emergency relief to help offset the financial losses humanities organizations have experienced throughout the pandemic. Enrollment declines, state funding shortfalls and additional costs related to campus closures and technology infrastructure have caused postsecondary humanities programs and departments to shrink over the last 18 months, said the NEH.

Public and private institutions of all sizes received awards, including the University of Florida, Seattle Community College, Kalamazoo College and Vanderbilt University. (A complete list of grantees can be found here.)