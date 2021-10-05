SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Tuskegee Employees Schemed to Defraud University
Several former employees at Tuskegee University in Alabama participated in a plan to defraud the university of about $500,000 by diverting “grants and university-owned funds,” President Charlotte P. Morris said in a letter shared campuswide.
The university’s Board of Trustees noticed “financial irregularities involving grant payments in certain university fund accounts” in January 2020, which spurred an investigation overseen by a special review committee of the board and conducted by three external firms. The fraud involved less than 2 percent of the funds in the affected grants, which could have been “an intentional tactic to avoid detection,” according to the letter sent out last week.
Morris provided assurances in the letter that scheme was no longer active, and she said no financial aid money was involved and that university employees who participated were fired. She also noted that three former employees were arrested by state law enforcement authorities and charged with theft. The university created a whistle-blower hotline, revised its accounting policies and made other changes in response to the fraud scheme.
“The actions of these former employees, who took advantage of the university and breached our community trust in the process, are disturbing and unacceptable,” Morris wrote. “Their actions contradict both our values and our commitment to creating a campus environment based on trust, integrity, and honesty.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion)
- New presidents or provosts: Antioch Blackburn Capital Essex Methodist RMIT Staffordshire Tuskegee Wa…
- Tuskegee Employees Schemed to Defraud University
- Washington U in St. Louis goes need blind on admissions
- Three Share Nobel Prize in Physics
Most Shared Stories
- What white students say about a critical race theory course (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Professors take mask mandates into their own hands
- Free community college plan requires states to up funding
- Mathematics and Social Justice | Inside Higher Ed
- Effects on higher ed unknown if Congress allows U.S. to default
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »