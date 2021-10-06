SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Lamar Fires 2 for Asking Students About Vaccination Status
October 6, 2021
Lamar University, in Texas, fired two student services administrators after they asked students whether they had been vaccinated against COVID-19, The Washington Post reported.
The students were high school juniors and seniors in the university’s Texas Academy of Leadership in the Humanities.
Bruce Hodge, the student services coordinator, said he wanted the information because the university was acting as parents for the students. “I could foresee a situation with an incapacitated student where I couldn’t reach a parent and a doctor is asking me if they’re vaccinated,” Hodge said.
Karen Corwin, a counselor, and Hodge were fired. “There was no discussion. There was nothing,” Corwin said.
Lamar declined to comment on the firings.
