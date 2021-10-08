Lhamon Nomination for OCR Will Get Senate Vote

The U.S. Senate voted 50 to 49 Thursday to discharge Catherine Lhamon’s nomination for assistant secretary of civil rights at the Department of Education from committee.

Lhamon’s nomination stalled in the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee in early August following a tie vote. Republicans have strongly opposed her nomination, with HELP Committee ranking member Richard Burr, a Republican from North Carolina, calling her an “undeniably partisan” nominee.

With Lhamon’s nomination discharged, the Senate will now vote to confirm her to the Office for Civil Rights post. That vote has not yet been scheduled.