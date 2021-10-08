Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Lhamon Nomination for OCR Will Get Senate Vote

By

Alexis Gravely
October 8, 2021
 
 

The U.S. Senate voted 50 to 49 Thursday to discharge Catherine Lhamon’s nomination for assistant secretary of civil rights at the Department of Education from committee.

Lhamon’s nomination stalled in the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee in early August following a tie vote. Republicans have strongly opposed her nomination, with HELP Committee ranking member Richard Burr, a Republican from North Carolina, calling her an “undeniably partisan” nominee.

With Lhamon’s nomination discharged, the Senate will now vote to confirm her to the Office for Civil Rights post. That vote has not yet been scheduled.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Texas Abortion Law
Threatens Academic Freedom
Mark Twain and Critical Race Theory
IRB Roadblock

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Forgetting
The Problem With Audiobooks
Maximizing Human Systems in Transfer
If You Need to Escape: Run Toward, Not From
Can Civics Education in Colleges Strengthen Democracy?
No Return to ‘Normal’

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 