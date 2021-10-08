Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

San José State President to Resign After Fall Semester

By

Susan H. Greenberg
October 8, 2021
 
 

San José State University president Mary Papazian announced Thursday that she will step down in December.

The university agreed last month to pay $1.6 million to more than a dozen female athletes after the U.S. Department of Justice found the institution had failed for over a decade to respond to reports of sexual harassment and abuse by former director of sports medicine Scott Shaw. Papazian has vowed to continue participating in the investigation by the Justice Department and the U.S. attorney’s office.

"The best interest of the campus continues to be at the forefront of every decision I make," she said in a statement. "After thoughtful consideration, I have made the decision to step away as president. I truly love this university and believe this choice will allow the focus to be positively and solely on our talented, diverse, and outstanding campus."

Papazian, who will step down when fall semester ends Dec. 21, became the institution's 30th president in 2016.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Texas Abortion Law
Threatens Academic Freedom
Mark Twain and Critical Race Theory
IRB Roadblock

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Forgetting
The Problem With Audiobooks
Maximizing Human Systems in Transfer
If You Need to Escape: Run Toward, Not From
Can Civics Education in Colleges Strengthen Democracy?
No Return to ‘Normal’

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 