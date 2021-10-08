San José State President to Resign After Fall Semester

San José State University president Mary Papazian announced Thursday that she will step down in December.

The university agreed last month to pay $1.6 million to more than a dozen female athletes after the U.S. Department of Justice found the institution had failed for over a decade to respond to reports of sexual harassment and abuse by former director of sports medicine Scott Shaw. Papazian has vowed to continue participating in the investigation by the Justice Department and the U.S. attorney’s office.

"The best interest of the campus continues to be at the forefront of every decision I make," she said in a statement. "After thoughtful consideration, I have made the decision to step away as president. I truly love this university and believe this choice will allow the focus to be positively and solely on our talented, diverse, and outstanding campus."

Papazian, who will step down when fall semester ends Dec. 21, became the institution's 30th president in 2016.