Will the PSAT Arrive on Time?

The next administration of the PSAT is supposed to be Oct. 13. But many high schools were alarmed by a recent email from the College Board:

“Due to unforeseen shipping delays, PSAT/NMSQT® test materials are likely to arrive later than usual. You should receive all materials ordered on the test ordering site (TOS) by October 12. If you haven’t received your materials by October 12, we encourage you to check the TOS for the most up-to-date shipment tracking information before contacting us for assistance. We understand the frustration this may cause, and we’re working to ensure your materials are delivered as soon as possible.”

To have tests arrive one day before the exam is not normal, and many high school officials have said they want to know what they should do if the materials don’t arrive.

A College Board spokesman said via email, “We’ve been working to ensure that schools receive their materials on time for the October 13 PSAT/NMSQT. All orders placed by October 6 are on track for first attempt deliveries to be made by Friday, October 8. We reached out to schools to keep them informed in case they did receive materials a bit later than is typical.”