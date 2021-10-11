3 Share Nobel Memorial in Economics

Three scholars were named winners of the 2021 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics this morning.

David Card of the University of California, Berkeley, will receive half of the award “for his empirical contributions to labor economics.”

The other half is split between Joshua D. Angrist of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Guido W. Imbens of Stanford University, “for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships.”

More information may be found here.