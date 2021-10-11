Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

3 Share Nobel Memorial in Economics

By

Scott Jaschik
October 11, 2021
 
 

Three scholars were named winners of the 2021 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics this morning.

David Card of the University of California, Berkeley, will receive half of the award “for his empirical contributions to labor economics.”

The other half is split between Joshua D. Angrist of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Guido W. Imbens of Stanford University, “for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships.”

More information may be found here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Fix to Student Work Readiness? Provosts
Texas Abortion Law
Threatens Academic Freedom
Mark Twain and Critical Race Theory

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

To Sir and Teaching Epiphanies, With Love
Dual Enrollment and PLA
Reading ‘The State Must Provide’ Through a DE&I Lens
Forgetting
The Problem With Audiobooks

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 