SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
California Public Colleges Must Provide Free Tampons
October 11, 2021
California public colleges must provide free tampons in bathrooms, under legislation signed Friday by Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, NPR reported. The legislation encourages private colleges to also provide menstrual products.
"Our biology doesn't always send an advanced warning when we're about to start menstruating, which often means we need to stop whatever we're doing and deal with a period," Democratic Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia said of her legislation. "Just as toilet paper and paper towels are provided in virtually every public bathroom, so should menstrual products."
