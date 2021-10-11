Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

California Public Colleges Must Provide Free Tampons

By

Scott Jaschik
October 11, 2021
 
 

California public colleges must provide free tampons in bathrooms, under legislation signed Friday by Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, NPR reported. The legislation encourages private colleges to also provide menstrual products.

"Our biology doesn't always send an advanced warning when we're about to start menstruating, which often means we need to stop whatever we're doing and deal with a period," Democratic Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia said of her legislation. "Just as toilet paper and paper towels are provided in virtually every public bathroom, so should menstrual products."

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Fix to Student Work Readiness? Provosts
Texas Abortion Law
Threatens Academic Freedom
Mark Twain and Critical Race Theory

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Dual Enrollment and PLA
Reading ’The State Must Provide’ Through a DE&I Lens
Forgetting
The Problem With Audiobooks

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 