U of Tenn. President Apologizes for Political Fundraiser
Randy Boyd, president of the University of Tennessee system, did not attend the fundraiser for State Senator Mark Pody after all, let alone host it. Pody, a Republican, holds views against gay marriage and diversity, and Boyd originally said he was hosting the event as a private citizen, not as system president.
Boyd released this statement on Monday: “I made a mistake by offering to pay for breakfast at an event for Senator Mark Pody. Senator Pody and I do not agree on numerous issues. For instance, I strongly support diversity and inclusion, honoring and upholding LBGTQ rights and all university policies in that regard, and I think my record at UT these last three years speaks for itself. I offered as a private citizen to pay for breakfast for the small gathering. Senator Pody has acknowledged that he mistakenly listed me as ‘hosting’ the event on an invitation. I have not solicited nor did I intend to solicit any contributions for him. I have not made a contribution to him either personally or through a PAC. I did not attend the event and have decided not to pay for the breakfast. I’ve learned a great deal from this unfortunate situation, and I apologize for the concern and confusion it has caused. It will not happen again.”
