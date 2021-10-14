SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Reducing Opioid Overdose Deaths
October 14, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Binghamton University Week: Willie Eggleston, assistant professor of pharmacy practice, argues that existing tools -- if utilized better -- can help reduce opioid deaths. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
