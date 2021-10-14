Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Academic Minute: Reducing Opioid Overdose Deaths

By

Doug Lederman
October 14, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Binghamton University Week: Willie Eggleston, assistant professor of pharmacy practice, argues that existing tools -- if utilized better -- can help reduce opioid deaths. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Culture of Institutional Philanthropy
Must Change
The Imperative to Support Muslim Students
Why to Consider Objections to Vaccine Mandates

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Maryland’s 2+2 Transfer Scholarship: A Preliminary Analysis
Competition and Equity
Opportunity Hoarding at an Elite Private University
Elite Education and ‘The Privileged Poor’
Our System of Higher Education Doesn’t Make Any Sense
Is Academic Innovation Always a Good Thing?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 