SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
At Belmont, Students Express Fears on Twitter
At Belmont University, a Christian college in Nashville, Tenn., students and faculty members have taken to an anonymous Twitter account to express their fears about COVID-19, BuzzFeed News reported.
The Belmont Confessions account on Twitter asks Belmont community members to send in “your crushes, missed connections, stories, and secrets & we’ll post them anonymously.”
But with the university calling off most of its COVID-19 rules, students have turned there to complain. “I got covid week 3 at Belmont. (yes I’m vaccinated, I’ve worn my mask unless I’m outside, etc.) Seriously questioning Belmont’s covid policies,” reads one tweet.
“I got sick the other day with a steady fever and a swollen throat. I’ve been vaxxed and wear my mask even outside, it’s so goddam annoying that Belmont waited until 5 weeks into school to have a ‘Walk Up Vaccine Day!’” reads another.
The university gave a statement to BuzzFeed News: “The health and safety of Belmont students, faculty and staff is always a priority and at the forefront of our minds as we try to provide students with an in-person living and learning experience this term.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- New presidents or provosts: Dartmouth FDTC Ivy Tech Keene Kilgore Lambton Lipscomb Middle Ga.
- Student health centers report high demand for services
- Competition and Equity | Confessions of a Community College Dean
- Department of Education settles loan forgiveness lawsuit
- Online learning is not the future of higher education (opinion)
Most Shared Stories
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Department outlines changes to Public Service Loan Forgiveness
- Recent heart transplant patient denied remote teaching ask
- John Eastman and his institute withdraw from meeting
- Removed from the classroom over mask rule in Iowa
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »