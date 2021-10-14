At Belmont, Students Express Fears on Twitter

Print

Scott Jaschik
October 14, 2021
 
 

At Belmont University, a Christian college in Nashville, Tenn., students and faculty members have taken to an anonymous Twitter account to express their fears about COVID-19, BuzzFeed News reported.

The Belmont Confessions account on Twitter asks Belmont community members to send in “your crushes, missed connections, stories, and secrets & we’ll post them anonymously.”

But with the university calling off most of its COVID-19 rules, students have turned there to complain. “I got covid week 3 at Belmont. (yes I’m vaccinated, I’ve worn my mask unless I’m outside, etc.) Seriously questioning Belmont’s covid policies,” reads one tweet.

“I got sick the other day with a steady fever and a swollen throat. I’ve been vaxxed and wear my mask even outside, it’s so goddam annoying that Belmont waited until 5 weeks into school to have a ‘Walk Up Vaccine Day!’” reads another.

The university gave a statement to BuzzFeed News: “The health and safety of Belmont students, faculty and staff is always a priority and at the forefront of our minds as we try to provide students with an in-person living and learning experience this term.”

