U of Hong Kong Orders Tiananmen Square Memorial Removed
October 14, 2021
The University of Hong Kong ordered the removal of a 26-foot-high sculpture commemorating the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre in what activists see as another sign of the Chinese government cracking down on freedoms in Hong Kong, National Public Radio reported.
The university set a deadline of Wednesday for an activist group that was forced to disband last month, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, to take the statue down. Representatives of the group requested more time due to a typhoon, but it was not clear if the request would be granted. The memorial appeared to remain at the university as of Wednesday evening Hong Kong time.
