We Are All Data People: The Key Podcast

“Data” is a four-letter word in some quarters of higher education -- plenty of academics equate discussions about data with an overemphasis on efficiency or productivity or accountability, and they worry that college leaders will put algorithms and numbers ahead of thoughtful analysis.

In this week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, Amelia Parnell discusses her new book, You Are a Data Person: Strategies for Using Analytics on Campus (Stylus Publishing). Parnell, vice president for research and policy at NASPA: Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education, describes a very expansive view of data-informed conversations that just about everyone in a campus community can and should be able to participate in. She discusses different ways that professors, administrators and staff members can use data in their everyday work and contribute to important discussions across the institution -- whether they consider themselves “data people” or not.

Listen to this week’s episode of The Key, and find out more about The Key, here.