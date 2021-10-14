Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

We Are All Data People: The Key Podcast

By

Doug Lederman
October 14, 2021
 
 

“Data” is a four-letter word in some quarters of higher education -- plenty of academics equate discussions about data with an overemphasis on efficiency or productivity or accountability, and they worry that college leaders will put algorithms and numbers ahead of thoughtful analysis.

In this week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, Amelia Parnell discusses her new book, You Are a Data Person: Strategies for Using Analytics on Campus (Stylus Publishing). Parnell, vice president for research and policy at NASPA: Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education, describes a very expansive view of data-informed conversations that just about everyone in a campus community can and should be able to participate in. She discusses different ways that professors, administrators and staff members can use data in their everyday work and contribute to important discussions across the institution -- whether they consider themselves “data people” or not.

Listen to this week’s episode of The Key, and find out more about The Key, here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Culture of Institutional Philanthropy
Must Change
The Imperative to Support Muslim Students
Why to Consider Objections to Vaccine Mandates

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Maryland’s 2+2 Transfer Scholarship: A Preliminary Analysis
Competition and Equity
Opportunity Hoarding at an Elite Private University
Elite Education and ‘The Privileged Poor’
Our System of Higher Education Doesn’t Make Any Sense
Is Academic Innovation Always a Good Thing?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 