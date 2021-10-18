SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Climate Change for California’s Ecosystems
October 18, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight during University of California, Irvine, Week: Shane Coffield, a Ph.D. candidate in earth system science, explores how California might respond to the climate change effects it is experiencing. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
- Online learning is not the future of higher education (opinion)
- Arguments for and Against Bringing Students Back to Campus | Learning Innovation
- Poorly defined roles of provosts and deans can lead to problems at major universities (opinion)
- 10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Most Shared Stories
- First they got tenure, then they got $100K
- Provosts can change the stars on student work readiness (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Removed from the classroom over mask rule in Iowa
- Academe reacts to convictions in admissions trial | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »