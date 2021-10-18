Print

Biden Says He Won’t Get His Full Community College Plan

Scott Jaschik
October 18, 2021
 
 

President Biden said Friday that he will probably not get the funds from Congress to make community colleges tuition-free, as he’s proposed.

He was on a trip to Connecticut when he was asked by a reporter about the plan, and he said, “I don’t know of any major change in American public policy that’s occurred by a single piece of legislation … And so, you know, I doubt whether we’ll get the entire funding for community colleges, but I’m not going to give up on community colleges as long as I’m president.”

