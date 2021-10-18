SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Biden Says He Won’t Get His Full Community College Plan
October 18, 2021
President Biden said Friday that he will probably not get the funds from Congress to make community colleges tuition-free, as he’s proposed.
He was on a trip to Connecticut when he was asked by a reporter about the plan, and he said, “I don’t know of any major change in American public policy that’s occurred by a single piece of legislation … And so, you know, I doubt whether we’ll get the entire funding for community colleges, but I’m not going to give up on community colleges as long as I’m president.”
