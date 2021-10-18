Biden Says He Won’t Get His Full Community College Plan

President Biden said Friday that he will probably not get the funds from Congress to make community colleges tuition-free, as he’s proposed.

He was on a trip to Connecticut when he was asked by a reporter about the plan, and he said, “I don’t know of any major change in American public policy that’s occurred by a single piece of legislation … And so, you know, I doubt whether we’ll get the entire funding for community colleges, but I’m not going to give up on community colleges as long as I’m president.”