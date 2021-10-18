SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
U of California Faculty Panel Nixes Alternate Test
October 18, 2021
A faculty committee studying whether the University of California system should use a state exam in admissions has given the idea a thumbs-down, the Los Angeles Times reported. “The … assessment is not appropriate as an admissions test, required or optional, for the UC,” the report said, adding that it was concerned about racial and socioeconomic disparities common to all standardized exams.
The committee’s chairs declined to talk until the report is officially presented.
