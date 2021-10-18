Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

U of California Faculty Panel Nixes Alternate Test

By

Scott Jaschik
October 18, 2021
 
 

A faculty committee studying whether the University of California system should use a state exam in admissions has given the idea a thumbs-down, the Los Angeles Times reported. “The … assessment is not appropriate as an admissions test, required or optional, for the UC,” the report said, adding that it was concerned about racial and socioeconomic disparities common to all standardized exams.

The committee’s chairs declined to talk until the report is officially presented.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Reviving the Humanities Through General Education
No Such Luck
The Culture of Institutional Philanthropy
Must Change

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Scenes from an Open House
Elite Education and ‘The Inequality Machine’
Friday Fragments
Zooming From Campus

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 