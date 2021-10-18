SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Vassar Announces New Investment Policy
October 18, 2021
Vassar College is announcing today a new investment policy. Some highlights:
- Vassar will not invest in fossil fuels (it has no such investments).
- The college directs its financial managers to evaluate environmental, social and governance considerations in the selection of underlying managers.
- The college further expressed its commitment to consider investments that support a transition to a green economy.
