Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Vassar Announces New Investment Policy

By

Scott Jaschik
October 18, 2021
 
 

Vassar College is announcing today a new investment policy. Some highlights:

  • Vassar will not invest in fossil fuels (it has no such investments).
  • The college directs its financial managers to evaluate environmental, social and governance considerations in the selection of underlying managers.
  • The college further expressed its commitment to consider investments that support a transition to a green economy.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Reviving the Humanities Through General Education
No Such Luck
The Culture of Institutional Philanthropy
Must Change

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Scenes from an Open House
Elite Education and ‘The Inequality Machine’
Friday Fragments
Zooming From Campus

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 