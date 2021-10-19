Print

Academic Minute: Trauma-Induced Depression

By

Doug Lederman
October 19, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of California, Irvine, Week: Amal Alachkar, associate professor of teaching and pharmaceutical sciences, examines ways to help mitigate the fallout from war trauma. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

