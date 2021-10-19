SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Grambling State Shooting Leaves 1 Person Dead, 7 Wounded
October 19, 2021
One person was killed and seven others were wounded in a shooting at Grambling State University on Sunday morning, USA Today reported. It was the second fatal shooting last week at the historically Black university in Louisiana.
University officials canceled homecoming events Sunday and classes Monday and Tuesday in the wake of the shootings. They plan to limit extracurricular activities and nonstudent access to campus in the future.
The person who died Sunday was not enrolled at Grambling State. One student suffered non-life-threatening injuries, a university spokesperson told USA Today.
