Education Dept. Releases Resource on Student Mental Health
October 20, 2021
The U.S. Department of Education released a new resource Tuesday for educators and practitioners on supporting students’ mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, including seven specific recommendations.
The recommendations apply across education settings, though evidence on their impacts in higher education is still limited, the department noted.
The resource comes following the release of a fact sheet last week in conjunction with the Department of Justice outlining the responsibility of institutions in meeting the mental health needs of their students.
