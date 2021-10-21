Print

Academic Minute: Care for Young Adult Cancer Survivors

Doug Lederman
October 21, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of California, Irvine, Week: Joel Milam, professor of epidemiology and biostatistics, explains why lifelong care is critical for young cancer survivors. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

