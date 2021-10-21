SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Care for Young Adult Cancer Survivors
October 21, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of California, Irvine, Week: Joel Milam, professor of epidemiology and biostatistics, explains why lifelong care is critical for young cancer survivors. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
