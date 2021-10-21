Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Lhamon Narrowly Confirmed as Civil Rights Head

By

Alexis Gravely
October 21, 2021
 
 

Catherine Lhamon was confirmed by the Senate to serve as assistant secretary for civil rights at the Department of Education in a 51-to-50 vote held Wednesday. Vice President Harris cast the tie-breaking vote.

Lhamon has consistently faced opposition from Republicans throughout her confirmation process, with many of them concerned about her views on Title IX. She previously said that the regulations put into place by former secretary of education Betsy DeVos allow “students to rape and sexually harass with impunity.”

Lhamon will lead the Office for Civil Rights at the department.

“With this confirmation, our nation has once again gained a champion who will work each day to ensure that our public schools and institutions of higher education become ever fairer and more just,” said Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in a statement. “Catherine is one of the strongest civil rights leaders in America and has a robust record of fighting for communities that are historically and presently underserved.”

