Professor Forced to Resign Over Sexual Orientation

By

Colleen Flaherty
October 21, 2021
 
 

Malone University, a private Christian institution in Ohio, announced that an associate professor of biology is leaving Malone at the end of the semester because she plans to marry a woman. Upon hire, Malone requires employees to sign a Community Responsibilities contract, which prohibits same-sex relationships. The professor, Karyn Collie, told CantonRep.com that she reached an agreement with the university after disclosing her engagement. She said she initially hoped she’d be able to continue working there, but that she was asked to resign. Collie said she respects the university, and that while she’s sad to leave, she’s “not mad.” Students, who are not required to sign the same responsibilities statement, have protested the university’s treatment of Collie and its general stance on employees’ sexual orientation.

