Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

West Liberty Board Does Not Fire President Over Plagiarism

By

Emma Whitford
October 21, 2021
 
 

In a 5-to-7 vote, the West Liberty University Board of Governors decided not to fire university president W. Franklin Evans for plagiarizing several public speeches.

The board convened a special meeting Wednesday to discuss plagiarism by the president and spent nearly the entire meeting in executive session. Board members ultimately voted not to terminate Evans but did unanimously decide to put the president on a disciplinary action plan.

“Dr. Evans will report directly to the Board of Governors regarding this discipline,” Rich Lucas, chair of the board, said of the plan during the meeting. “We will exclude our internal human resources department from this action. Detail items will be developed with the assistance of the [West Virginia] Higher Ed Policy Commission human resources department, and the Board of Governors will meet and decide all disciplinary actions.”

The West Liberty Faculty Senate has scheduled a special meeting Tuesday to consider a vote of no confidence in Evans.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Testing Can Save Democracy
How Students Are Navigating
Changes in Career Plans
The Hidden Costs of Open Educational Resources

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

From Community College to Highly Selective Institutions: Bridging the Transfer Gap
There's What You Assign, and Then There's What They Read
Institutional Malpractice and Campus Accountability
Is the Metaverse Finally Emerging?
Zoom Chat Etiquette: Readers Respond
Higher Ed’s Invisible Understaffing Epidemic

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 