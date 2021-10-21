SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
West Liberty Board Does Not Fire President Over Plagiarism
In a 5-to-7 vote, the West Liberty University Board of Governors decided not to fire university president W. Franklin Evans for plagiarizing several public speeches.
The board convened a special meeting Wednesday to discuss plagiarism by the president and spent nearly the entire meeting in executive session. Board members ultimately voted not to terminate Evans but did unanimously decide to put the president on a disciplinary action plan.
“Dr. Evans will report directly to the Board of Governors regarding this discipline,” Rich Lucas, chair of the board, said of the plan during the meeting. “We will exclude our internal human resources department from this action. Detail items will be developed with the assistance of the [West Virginia] Higher Ed Policy Commission human resources department, and the Board of Governors will meet and decide all disciplinary actions.”
The West Liberty Faculty Senate has scheduled a special meeting Tuesday to consider a vote of no confidence in Evans.
