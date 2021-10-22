Investigating a Sex Contest at 2 Minnesota Colleges

Students at the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University in Minnesota staged a walkout Thursday following allegations that male students held a competition this fall to see who could engage in more sexual encounters with female students, according to Kare11 News.

A spokeswoman for the partner schools said administrators have been investigating the allegations since September, when the joint student newspaper, The Record, first reported them.

“We will not tolerate sexual misconduct in any form,” the spokeswoman told the Associated Press. “We are utilizing trained, impartial, third party investigators to determine the responsible parties.”

Located in the central Minnesota city of Collegeville, the Roman Catholic schools are divided by gender: women attend the College of St. Benedict, and men attend St. John’s. Male students in one St. John’s dorm allegedly organized a competition to see who could have the most sexual contact with those on a list of St. Benedict students.

The Institute for Women’s Leadership at the College of St. Benedict encouraged the walkout Thursday afternoon, urging students to hold a sit-in to demand action against sexual misconduct.