Morgan State Announces $2.7M Gift to Re-Establish Wrestling
Morgan State University announced Thursday that it has received a $2.7 million gift, the largest in the history of its athletics program, to re-establish its wrestling program.
According to a university press release, the gift comes from HBCU Wrestling, an initiative aimed at re-establishing wrestling programs at historically Black colleges and universities, in partnership with the billionaire philanthropist and former hedge fund manager Mike Novogratz. The gift will be used to fund a men’s wrestling program at Morgan State and support up to nine full scholarships annually.
Morgan State’s former wrestling program was discontinued after the 1996-97 season in part due to a lack of resources, according to the press release. Morgan State says the return of the program will make the university the only HBCU in the country to compete in wrestling at the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Division I level.
